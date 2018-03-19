Actress Cynthia Nixon announces run for governor of New York

NEW YORK - Actress Cynthia Nixon, best known for her portrayal of Miranda Hobbes in HBO's "Sex and the City," announced Monday on Twitter that she's running for governor of New York.
I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018
