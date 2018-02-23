Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates to plead guilty in Mueller investigation

Rick Gates, a former aide in President Donald Trump's campaign, plans to plead guilty to charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to multiple reports.
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of false statements in deal with special counsel in probe of Russian election interference. https://t.co/VkHK8LYNbM pic.twitter.com/AZFJ6OdM7C— Spencer Hsu (@hsu_spencer) February 23, 2018
A person familiar with the decision, who was not identified, told The Associated Press that Gates had already told his family and friends about his decision and that he could enter his plea as early as Friday.
NPR reported that Gates was expected to plead guilty to a pair of charges -- conspiracy against the United States and making false statements -- during a 2 p.m. hearing in federal court.
Rick Gates is set to appear in federal court 2 p.m. today as part of his plea change, NPR's Carrie Johnson reports.— NPR (@NPR) February 23, 2018
Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller filed new documents with more detail about the change to Gates’ status. New court filing contains two charges:
Gates was indicted in October, along with former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, on a dozen charges connected to consulting work they did in Ukraine. In the 31-page indictment, federal prosecutors accused Manafort and Gates of conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money and working as unregistered foreign agents.
Both men pleaded not guilty last year. Manafort has not changed his plea.
