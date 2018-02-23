  • Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates to plead guilty in Mueller investigation

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Rick Gates, a former aide in President Donald Trump's campaign, plans to plead guilty to charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to multiple reports.

    A person familiar with the decision, who was not identified, told The Associated Press that Gates had already told his family and friends about his decision and that he could enter his plea as early as Friday.

    NPR reported that Gates was expected to plead guilty to a pair of charges -- conspiracy against the United States and making false statements -- during a 2 p.m. hearing in federal court.

     

    Gates was indicted in October, along with former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, on a dozen charges connected to consulting work they did in Ukraine. In the 31-page indictment, federal prosecutors accused Manafort and Gates of conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money and working as unregistered foreign agents.

    Both men pleaded not guilty last year. Manafort has not changed his plea.
