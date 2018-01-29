House Intelligence Committee votes to release controversial Nunes memo

The House Intelligence Committee has voted along party lines to release a controversial memo compiled by Republican staffers that is believed to list missteps by the FBI and Justice Department concerning surveillance of a member of the Trump campaign.
The Intelligence Committee also voted against releasing a second memo written by the committee’s top Democrat Adam Schiff to counter the Nunes memo.
Schiff said, on CNN right after the vote Monday evening, that the vote was “an effort to distract from the Russia probe.”
Democrats contend the Nunes memo is an attempt at discrediting special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible Trump campaign collusion.
It’s still unclear when the memo might be released to the public.
Neither the FBI or the Justice Department have seen the memo, according to NPR.
