House releases Democrats' rebuttal to GOP memo on alleged government surveillance abuses

The House Intelligence Committee has released the Democrats’ rebuttal to the Republican memo alleging the FBI and Department of Justice engaged in illegal tactics in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.
The heavily redacted memo, released two weeks after Prresident Donald Trump blocked it, was authored by ranking Intelligence Committee Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in response to one by House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), and disputes allegations that questionable tactics were used to get warrants to surveil a former trump campaign aide.
Trump released the Nunes memo last month, which contained information purporting to show that the FBI and DOJ did not provide complete information when requesting a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant to watch one-time Trump campaign member Carter Page.
