Man accused of plotting Christmas Day terror attack in San Francisco

Federal authorities announced Friday that a man has been charged on suspicion of planning a terror attack in San Francisco that was supposed to take place on Christmas Day, according to multiple reports.
The FBI announced Friday that they arrested a man suspected plotting a terrorist attack in San Francisco on Christmas Day. https://t.co/RniGVvP2kQ— KPIX 5 (@CBSSF) December 22, 2017
