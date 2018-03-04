  • ‘M*A*S*H' actor David Ogden Stiers dead at 75

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on ‘M*A*S*H’ died Saturday. He was 75.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories