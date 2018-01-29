  • Panera Bread recalls cream cheese products over listeria fears

    Updated:

    Panera Bread has issued a recall of all cream cheese products from its U.S. bakery cafes over fears of listeria contamination.

    The chain said the recall was out of "an abundance of caution" after samples of one product from a single production day showed positive for listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Exposure to the bacteria can cause fever and diarrhea, with particularly dangerous symptoms for pregnant women and unborn children. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Products recalled have an expiration date on or before April 2, 2018. 

    The recall includes all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products

    The associated facility stopped production, as well. 

    According to the CDC, about 1,600 people become infected with listeria each year, killing about 260. 

    If you have these products, discard them immediately and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST Monday through Sunday or visit panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.

    Altamonte Springs

    Panera Bread Altamonte Springs - West Town Corners
    200 S State Road 434 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
    (407) 831-3741

    Panera Bread Altamonte Springs - SR-434
    2480 State Road 434 West Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
    (407) 478-6325

    Panera Bread Altamonte Springs - Boulevard Plaza
    696 E Altamonte Drive Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
    (407) 332-7600

    Apopka

    Panera Bread Apopka
    1538 W. Orange Blossom Trail Apopka, FL 32712
    (407) 814-3942

    Celebration

    Panera Bread Celebration
    51 Celebration Place Celebration, FL 34747
    (321) 939-1226

    Clermont

    Panera Bread Clermont
    2260 East Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
    (352) 243-4290

    Daytona Beach

    Panera Bread Daytona Beach - International Speedway
    2400 International Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 32124
    (386) 898-0340

    Kissimmee

    Panera Bread Kissimmee - E Osceola Parkway
    1483 E. Osceola Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34744
    (407) 279-5436

    Panera Bread Kissimmee - North John Young Parkway
    3270 North John Young Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34741
    (407) 483-1096

    Panera Bread Kissimmee - W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
    8120 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747
    (407) 778-4820

    Lady Lake

    Panera Bread Lady Lake - The Villages
    1181 Main Street Lady Lake, FL 32159
    (352) 750-3909

    Lake Mary

    Panera Bread Lake Mary - Shoppes at Oakmonte
    1210 S International Parkway Lake Mary, FL 32746
    (407) 804-8340

    Panera Bread Lake Mary - Regal Centre
    864 South Sun Drive Lake Mary, FL 32746
    (407) 936-3270

    Melbourne

    Panera Bread Melbourne - Town Center Avenue
    2290 Town Center Avenue Melbourne, FL 32940
    (321) 504-7250

    Panera Bread Melbourne - N Wickham Road
    4100 N Wickham Road Melbourne, FL 32935
    (321) 259-2055

    Mount Dora

    Panera Bread Mt Dora - US Highway 441
    17325 US Highway 441 Mt Dora, FL 32757
    (352) 483-0229

    Ocala

    Panera Bread Ocala - State Road 200
    2370 SW College Road Ocala, FL 34474
    (352) 732-0099

    Panera Bread Ocala - Marketstreet
    4414 S.W. College Rd Ocala, FL 34474
    (352) 509-9123

    Orlando

    Panera Bread Orlando - SeaWorld
    10739 International Drive Orlando, FL 32821
    (407) 985-3390

    Panera Bread Orlando - Florida Mall Avenue
    1117 Florida Mall Avenue Orlando, FL 32809
    (407) 856-6706

    Panera Bread Orlando - University Boulevard
    11472 University Boulevard Orlando, FL 32817
    (407) 273-4411

    Panera Bread Orlando - S Orange Blossom Trail
    12644 South Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837
    (407) 480-4650

    Panera Bread Orlando - Florida Hospital
    2415 N Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32804
    (407) 745-4644

    Panera Bread Orlando - Orange and Michigan
    296 E Michigan Street Orlando, FL 32806
    (407) 481-9880

    Panera Bread Orlando - Fashion Square
    3463 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
    (407) 228-2874

    Panera Bread Orlando - Mall at Millennia
    4200 Conroy Road Orlando, FL 32839
    (407) 248-0811

    Panera Bread Orlando - S Apopka Vineland Rd (Isleworth)
    4700 S Apopka Vineland Rd Orlando, FL 32819
    (407) 217-6916

    Panera Bread Orlando - Waterford Lakes
    473 N Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828
    (407) 737-3011

    Panera Bread Orlando Orlando Premium Outlets
    4951 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819
    (407) 412-6775

    Panera Bread Orlando - Semoran Boulevard
    6424 South Semoran Boulevard Orlando, FL 32822
    (407) 203-2984

    Panera Bread Orlando W Sandlake at Dr Phillips Blvd
    7826 W Sandlake Road Orlando, FL 32819
    (407) 226-6992

    Panera Bread Orlando - Lake Buena Vista
    8600 Vineland Avenue Orlando, FL 32821
    (407) 842-1300

    Panera Bread Orlando - Lake Nona Village Place
    9607 Lake Nona Village Place Orlando, FL 32827
    (407) 674-6973

    Ormond Beach

    Panera Bread Ormond Beach - W Granada Blvd
    1310 W Granada Blvd Ormond Beach, FL 32174
    (386) 671-1773

    Oviedo

    Panera Bread Oviedo
    205 E Mitchell Hammock Rd Oviedo, FL 32765
    (407) 706-6480

    Port Orange

    Panera Bread Port Orange
    1781 Dunlawton Avenue Port Orange, FL 32127
    (386) 898-0463

    Sanford

    Panera Bread Sanford
    1457 WP Ball Blvd Sanford, FL 32771
    (407) 936-1198

    West Melbourne

    Panera Bread West Melbourne - Palm Bay Rd NE
    245 Palm Bay Rd NE West Melbourne, FL 32904
    (321) 215-2500

    Winter Garden

    Panera Bread Winter Garden
    3131 Daniels Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
    (407) 287-7890

    Winter Park

    Panera Bread Winter Park - Aloma Avenue
    2516 Aloma Avenue Winter Park, FL 32792
    (321) 304-3940

    Panera Bread Winter Park - N Park Avenue
    329 N Park Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
    (407) 645-3939

    Winter Springs

    Panera Bread Winter Springs
    5717 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
    (407) 699-0739

    Click here for a full list of Panera locations.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories