Panera Bread has issued a recall of all cream cheese products from its U.S. bakery cafes over fears of listeria contamination.
The chain said the recall was out of "an abundance of caution" after samples of one product from a single production day showed positive for listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Exposure to the bacteria can cause fever and diarrhea, with particularly dangerous symptoms for pregnant women and unborn children.
Products recalled have an expiration date on or before April 2, 2018.
The recall includes all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products.
The associated facility stopped production, as well.
According to the CDC, about 1,600 people become infected with listeria each year, killing about 260.
If you have these products, discard them immediately and contact Panera Bread Customer Service at 1-855-6-PANERA from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST Monday through Sunday or visit panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.
