Paul Manafort, Rick Gates face new charges: report

WASHINGTON - Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and Rick Gates, who served as a campaign aide, are facing new charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's criminal case against the pair, Politico reported Wednesday.
New charges filed in Manafort-Gates case https://t.co/NW2uyg1TNA pic.twitter.com/tz0ksjKdUe— POLITICO (@politico) February 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}