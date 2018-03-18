Powerball-winning ticket worth $457M sold in Pennsylvania

Do you live in Pennsylvania? You might be $457 million richer.
According to the Powerball lottery, a single ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five numbers and the Powerball to win Saturday's massive jackpot, a $273.9 million cash value.
The winning numbers were 22-57-59-60-66 with Powerball 7.
If you missed out on Saturday's prize, you have another chance to win big in Tuesday's $377 million Mega Millions drawing.
