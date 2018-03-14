  • Renowned physicist and professor Stephen Hawking dead at 76

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Professor Stephen Hawking died at his home in Cambridge, England Wednesday. He was 76.

    >> Read more trending news

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Scientist Stephen Hawking of 'Into The Universe With Stephen Hawking' speaks via satellite during the Science Channel portion of the 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Renowned physicist and professor Stephen Hawking dead at 76

  • Headline Goes Here

    Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots hit $738 million

  • Headline Goes Here

    Must see: A dog with the most human-looking face you've ever seen is a…

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is Novichok, the nerve agent used on former Russian spy and his daughter?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Enough National School Walkout: Live updates