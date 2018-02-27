  • Report: Jared Kushner's security clearance downgraded

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Presidential adviser and son-in-law to the president Jared Kushner has had his security clearance downgraded, according to media reports citing unnamed government sources.

    White House Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner speaks during a conversation with Haim Saban at Saban Forum, December 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Saban Forum is a US-Israeli dialogue, hosted by the Brookings Institution.
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

     

