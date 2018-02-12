Reports: Donald Trump Jr.'s wife hospitalized after letter with unknown substance sent to apartment

NEW YORK - Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to the hospital Monday after a letter with an unknown substance inside was sent to their Manhattan apartment, reports said.
