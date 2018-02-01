Robert Wagner a ‘person of interest' in Natalie Wood's death, report says

Investigators say actor Robert Wagner is a “person of interest” in the death of actress Natalie Wood, CBS News reports.
BREAKING: Investigator tells #48hours Robert Wagner is now a "person of interest" in Natalie Wood drowning death https://t.co/NOTYPk7ua9 pic.twitter.com/D5KVQCNV5q— 48 Hours (@48hours) February 1, 2018
