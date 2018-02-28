Russia investigation: Manafort pleads not guilty, September trial date set

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges levied against him last week in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling.
A judge in Washington set a Sept. 17 trial date for the case, according to multiple reports.
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to the new set of charges filed against him, including allegations of money laundering conspiracy, and trial date now set for Sept. 17— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 28, 2018
