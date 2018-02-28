  • Russia investigation: Manafort pleads not guilty, September trial date set

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges levied against him last week in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling. 

    A judge in Washington set a Sept. 17 trial date for the case, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories