  • Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State, replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo

    President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on Twitter that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo amid reports of ongoing tension between the pair.

    Pompeo will be replaced by Gina Haspel, who will become the first woman to lead the CIA.

