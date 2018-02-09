1 dead after shooting at Georgia nursing home: reports

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One person is dead after a shooting was reported Friday at a nursing home in Georgia, according to multiple reports.
Augusta University Health officials confirmed around 11:45 a.m. Friday that a shooting had taken place at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
ATTN: ACTIVE SHOOTER AT GEORGIA WAR VETERANS Nursing Home. The suspect is at large. Please shelter in place and stay away from the area. Please stay alert for updates & visit https://t.co/PBjeyocmEU— Augusta University (@AUG_University) February 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}