Shooting reported at Maryland high school

GREAT MILLS, Md. - Authorities responded Tuesday morning to reports of a shooting at Maryland’s Great Mills High School, school district officials confirmed.
There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.— SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018
Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students
