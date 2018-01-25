Vince McMahon announces new XFL football league

Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL.
In a highly-touted announcement made at 3 p.m., the WWE founder and chairman announced the new professional football league, which was originally announced in 1999, is returning.
Coming in 2020, McMahon says the league will be “football reimagined” and have a championship game.
There have not been discussions of cities for teams, but McMahon said the game will be faster-paced than NFL football.
Before the announcement, CBS Sports reported that McMahon would be announcing the 2020 return of the defunct league.
The XFL, which McMahon co-owned with NBC, only lasted one season in 2001.
ESPN reported that Alpha Entertainment, a company formed by McMahon, filed trade marks for the name XFL. The company was founded to make investments that include pro football.
@VinceMcMahon's Major Sports Announcement https://t.co/bObgCGf8Na— Alpha Entertainment (@alphaentllc) January 25, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}