  • AP Top Business News at 8:09 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Google discovers 'serious' flaws in Intel and other chips

    Global stocks rise on strong European, Chinese data

    Eurozone economy ends 2017 on 'stellar' note

    Fed officials expect economic boost from tax cuts

    South Carolina customers could see refunds in a utility sale

    US factories closed out 2017 with a boom

    Price tag on gene therapy for rare form of blindness: $850K

    France's Macron vows to combat fake news on the internet

    Washington sues Motel 6 for giving guest information to US

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories