  • Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding

    Updated:

    BARTOW, Fla. - A Florida judge says a sheriff's office must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with drunken driving while riding the animal.

    In a report by The Ledger , Polk County Judge Sharon Franklin said 53-year-old Donna Byrne was unfit to care for the horse. Franklin also said Byrne must complete treatment for alcohol addiction.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Alleged 'Nigerian prince' email scammer arrested in Louisiana

    Byrne was arrested Nov. 2 after riding her horse down a highway. Police said her blood-alcohol level twice Florida's legal limit.

    Watch: Man sang Christmas carol with son hours before killing 2 kids, ex-wife

    Byrne's attorney, Craig Whisenhunt, says he will revisit the custody issue at a Jan. 11 hearing regarding additional pending charges of disorderly intoxication, animal endangerment and culpable negligence.

    Read: Mayor: Suspect in Christmas Day shooting in Eatonville apprehended near Mexican border

    Whisenhunt questions whether the charges applied to Byrne, saying she had not been disorderly and was a pedestrian under the law.

    ___

    Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories