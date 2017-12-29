2 baby bald eagles hatch in southwest Florida

The News-Press reports that one fluffy, gray bird left its egg Tuesday, and its sibling hatched a day later. The tiny birds are still resting in their North Fort Myers nest.
The lives of these eaglets and their parents will be streamed online for the next several months as the eaglets, should they survive, grow into unskilled juveniles.
The birds are broadcast on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam , which is in its sixth year.
