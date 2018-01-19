  • 360 students displaced after Volusia County school vandalized

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Vandals trashed 18 classrooms, displacing some 360 students at a Florida elementary school.

    School officials and police have declined to detail the damage at Horizon Elementary School but a parent wrote in a Facebook post that vandals had broken windows and computers, stole personal property and school technology and destroyed the children's art work over the weekend.

    A history teacher at a nearby high school said businesses, including Walmart, Chick-Fil-A, banks and others promised donations including computers, desks, glass windows, textbooks, laptops and projectors.

    Classrooms may take several days before they are fully functional.

    Police are also investigating a threatening note that was scribbled on a desk.

     

