  • 9 hospitalized after Florida bus crash

    MIAMI (AP) - A car rear-ended a Florida commuter bus, sending nine people to the hospital with minor injuries.

    The Miami Herald reports that the crash occurred Tuesday morning in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll says all of the injuries were minor. The injured people ranged in age from 18 to 70.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

