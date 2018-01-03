9 hospitalized after Florida bus crash

The Miami Herald reports that the crash occurred Tuesday morning in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll says all of the injuries were minor. The injured people ranged in age from 18 to 70.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
