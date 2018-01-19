  • A look at the defensive rankings for the NFL's final 4 teams

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:

    The four teams in the NFL conference championship games Sunday are among the league's best at playing defense .

    Here is a look at how the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots ranked in some key statistical categories during the regular season:

    POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

    1. Vikings, 15.8

    2. Jaguars, 16.8

    4. Eagles, 18.4

    5. Patriots, 18.5

    YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

    1. Vikings, 275.9

    2. Jaguars, 286.1

    4. Eagles, 306.5

    29. Patriots, 366

    RUSHING TDS ALLOWED

    2. Patriots, 6

    3. Eagles, 7

    6. Jaguars, 9

    9. Vikings, 10

    SACKS

    2. Jaguars, 55

    7. Patriots, 42

    15. Eagles, 38

    17. Vikings, 37

    OPPONENT PASSER RATING

    1. Jaguars, 68.5

    3. Vikings, 73.0

    9. Eagles, 79.5

    17. Patriots, 89.5

    INTERCEPTIONS

    2. Jaguars, 21

    4. Eagles, 19

    13. Vikings, 14

    18. Patriots, 12

    TAKEAWAYS

    2. Jaguars, 33

    4. Eagles, 31

    23. Vikings, 19

    25. Patriots, 18

    ___

    More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories