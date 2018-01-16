Authorities: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Florida Times-Union reported Sunday that both victims were shot when gunfire erupted at the Highlands Food Mart. Authorities say several people were outside and inside the store.
Sgt. Steve Rudlaff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit says the man attempted to flee in his vehicle but crashed into a fire hydrant and another vehicle.
Authorities say the other person was hospitalized in good condition with what appeared to be a minor graze from a bullet.
Authorities say they know from witness accounts that there were several shooters.
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}