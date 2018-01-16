Authorities: Inmates dies in Florida jail

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 59-year-old Johnny Mack Amons was pronounced dead Sunday. Authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Authorities say he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail after being arrested by police in reference to drug charges.
According to investigators, Amons was found unresponsive in his holding area while awaiting classification in the medical facility.
The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}