  • Crash involving 2 cars, 1 truck in Florida leaves 2 dead

    Updated:
    GREENACRES, Fla. (AP) - A three-vehicle crash has killed two people in Florida.

    The Palm Beach Post reports that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the Thursday afternoon crash involved two cars and a truck. The crash shut down 10th Avenue North in Greenacres.

    Officials did not identify the deceased. Further details weren't immediately released.

    ___

    Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories