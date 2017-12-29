Crash involving 2 cars, 1 truck in Florida leaves 2 dead

The Palm Beach Post reports that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the Thursday afternoon crash involved two cars and a truck. The crash shut down 10th Avenue North in Greenacres.
Officials did not identify the deceased. Further details weren't immediately released.
___
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
