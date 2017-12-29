Driver takes off after interstate crash

The Miami Herald reports that the crash occurred Thursday morning north of Miami.
Miami-Dade police say the sedan struck at least four vehicles before taking off. No serious injuries were reported.
The crash caused a rush hour mess that took about two hours to clear up.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
