  Driver takes off after interstate crash

    MIAMI (AP) - Police say they're looking for the driver of a dark sedan that hit a patrol vehicle and several other cars on a Florida section of Interstate 95 and then fled the scene.

    The Miami Herald reports that the crash occurred Thursday morning north of Miami.

    Miami-Dade police say the sedan struck at least four vehicles before taking off. No serious injuries were reported.

    The crash caused a rush hour mess that took about two hours to clear up.

