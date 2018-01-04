Florida hires Mississippi State interim coach Knox, Sunseri

Knox follows Mullen from Starkville, Mississippi, where he worked as a running backs coach (2009-17) and special teams coordinator (2014-17). Knox has more than 20 years of Southeastern Conference coaching experience at Mississippi, Auburn and Mississippi State.
Knox led the Bulldogs to a victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
Sunseri has 34 years of coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL and five in the SEC.
Prior to his stint with the Raiders, Sunseri spent two years at Florida State (2013-14). He also worked as Tennessee's defensive coordinator (2012), as Alabama's assistant head coach (2009-11) and as defensive line coach for the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2002-08).
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}