  • Florida Legislature poised to approve $89B budget

    Florida legislators are poised to approve a nearly $89 billion budget and end their annual session.

    The Florida Legislature is scheduled to meet Sunday where lawmakers are expected to approve a new budget as well as a tax cut package.

    Legislators extended their session because they were unable to finish work on the budget in time. Florida has a 72-hour "cooling off period" to make sure everyone can read the budget before the final vote.

    The 60-day session was supposed to end on Friday. Legislators got bogged down during budget negotiations while they spent hours debating and working on a comprehensive gun and school safety bill.

    The new budget includes increased funding for public schools and universities and sets aside $100 million for Florida's land preservation program.

