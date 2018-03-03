0 Florida Senate passes bill for first responder PTSD benefits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Firefighters, police officers and other first responders could get workers' compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder under a bill passed by the Florida Senate.

The Senate voted unanimously for the legislation on Saturday.

Lawmakers have heard stories of firefighters and police officers who have taken their own lives or can no longer do their jobs because of repeated exposure to horrific deaths and tragedies, but they don't have benefits that include treatment for PTSD.

Read: Police: Dead toddler's mom arrested after crash because car seat was wedged in console

Right now workers' compensation benefits only cover physical injuries.

A similar House bill is set for a final vote next week.

PTSD in First Responders

First responders have to deal with situations and see things that most people never will, Dr. Deborah Beidel, a University of Central Florida psychology professor, said.

Tragedies like the Pulse nightclub massacre have a lasting effect on first responders and it is important to treat psychological trauma as you would physical injuries, she said.

“Just as physical injuries may affect the body, having to witness some of the events that happen in these types of trauma certainly create psychological stress,” Beidel said. “We like to think of it as a stress injury.”

The bills making their way through the legislature would make it easier for first responders to get time off and get mental health treatment.

Currently, state law does not require workers’ compensation cover PTSD issues because it’s not a physical injury.

Medical science shows limits like that are outdated, Beidel said.

Mental health workers now believe more law enforcement officers die from PTSD-related suicide than violent crime, she said.

Opponents of the bill argue that because there is no biological test for PTSD, first responders could scam the system.

Beidel said while a lack of definitive tests for PTSD is an issue, it is still important for first responders suffering from symptoms get the help they need.

It is also vital to remove the stigma of asking for mental health treatment due to PTSD, she said.

“I think a lot of people are worried that it might be the end of their job, or the end of their career,” she said.

Toward a more accurate diagnosis

The UCF RESTORES program, which treats those with post-traumatic stress disorder, is working on a study aimed at diagnosing the condition based on blood flow patterns in the brain instead of through psychological evaluations alone.

9 Investigates’ Karla Ray learned of the research while investigating the prevalence of PTSD among first responders.

Ray discovered that the few studies that have been conducted on the topic suggest that the problem is more common than first thought.

Read: Eatonville officer who saved victims during Pulse attack still losing job, but will get pension

After nearly a decade of putting on a police uniform, former Eatonville police Officer Omar Delgado now spends his days at home -- alone.

“The support I've received from the community has been amazing,” Delgado said. “But now it's dwindling down, and I'm by myself.”

9 Investigates first exposed the Eatonville Police Department’s plan to part ways with Delgado a year and a half after he was praised for rescuing Angel Colon from the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub. Delgado was deemed unfit for duty because of his PTSD.

Read: 9 Investigates: Pulse hero let go from Eatonville Police Department

“Some people might easily say, ‘Well, you guys signed up for that,’” Delgado said. “To a degree, yes. But what happened on June 12 -- no one signed up for that.”

Delgado and other first responders have sought treatment for PTSD at UCF RESTORES, a clinical research center at the University of Central Florida.

“This was more (of) a combat scenario than what first responders typically see,” said Deborah Beidel, the center’s director.

Read: Orlando police officer seeks lost wages after retirement due to Pulse-related PTSD

Beidel said the program expanded its services to first responders after the Pulse nightclub terror attack, but she said similar efforts aren’t happening nationwide.

“I wish it was,” she said. “I would say our program has expanded, but many people do not recognize how many traumatic events there are, and how many first responders are really having difficulty.”

A lack of research about the condition’s prevalence among first responders is partly to blame, Beidel said.

Read: Orlando police officer claims he was forced to retire due to PTSD from Pulse attack

A 2017 Harris Poll found that 84 percent of first responders surveyed had experienced a traumatic event while working, and 34 percent of them reported being diagnosed with a mental health disorder, such as PTSD or depression.

The same study found that many emergency workers didn’t discuss trauma because of stigma associated with mental illness.

“There's no VA for first responders,” Beidel said. “There's no place for them to go.”

Read: Florida first responders, families push for passage of PTSD workers' comp bill

A survey in the Journal for Emergency Medical Services found that EMS workers were 10 times more likely to experience suicidal thoughts than others. Forty percent of those who reported having contemplated suicide cited “scrutiny from others” as the reason for why they didn’t seek treatment.

Delgado said he understands that worry better than most.

“I'm here now. I've been penalized per se -- put through the ringer all because I asked for help,” he said. “I didn't anticipate that happening.”

Read: Pulse first responder to join Rep. Demings at State of the Union address

It’s not just singular events, such as combat scenarios, that may trigger PTSD. First responders may also experience cumulative PTSD, which develops after repeated exposure to traumatic events, such as murders, car crashes and the deaths of children.

Experts estimate that 8 to 20 percent of first responders have PTSD, but many who develop the condition won’t be diagnosed.

It’s not just singular events, such as combat scenarios, that may trigger PTSD. First responders may also experience cumulative PTSD, which develops after repeated exposure to traumatic events, such as murders, car crashes and the deaths of children.

Read: First responders recognized for Pulse nightclub attack response

Experts estimate that 8 to 20 percent of first responders have PTSD, but many who develop the condition won’t be diagnosed.

Click here for more information about PTSD, and click here for more information about treatment options.

Read: Community split on whether to tear down Pulse Nightclub for memorial, survey says

Watch 9 facts about PTSD below:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.