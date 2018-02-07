  • SpaceX launch called 'awesome,' 'monumental,' 'incredible'

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:

    Reaction to SpaceX's launch of the most powerful rocket in operation today:

    ___

    "View from SpaceX Launch Control. Apparently there is a car in orbit around Earth."- SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk via Twitter

    ___

    "Beautiful shots of Starman chilling in the Tesla Roadster. Absolutely incredible." - SpaceX engineer and launch commentator Michael Hammersley

    ___

    "If people think we're in a race with the Chinese, this is our secret weapon: the entrepreneurship of people like Elon (Musk) and others like Jeff Bezos." - former Mars czar Scott Hubbard of Stanford University

    ___

    "It was awesome like a science fiction movie coming to reality. They nailed it."- former NASA deputy administrator and MIT astronautics professor Dava Newman

    ___

    "It's really a major step forward in space exploration ... It is a test flight, the beginnings of the long road you have to do to qualify to put folks on board." - former NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe

    ___

    "This is just a very monumental and very visual piece of evidence that shows how strong American industry is."- former NASA chief technology officer Bobby Braun of University of Colorado

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories