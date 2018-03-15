0 U.S. House of Representatives passes school safety bill

WASHINGTON - The House has approved a bill to improve school safety in the wake of the shooting that left 17 dead at a Florida high school.

The bill authorizes $500 million over 10 years for grants to improve training and coordination between schools and local law enforcement and help identify signs of potential violence before they occur.

The House approved the bill, 407-10.

The vote marks the first gun-related action by Congress since the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the bill "provides a multilayered approach" to identify threats so authorities can intervene before violence occurs.

Florida Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville sheriff, sponsored the bill, which now goes to the Senate.

President Donald Trump praised the House for passing a bill to provide funding to schools and law enforcement to prevent school shootings.

Trump said in a Wednesday tweet that the nation "must put the safety of America's children FIRST" by providing law enforcement and teachers with additional resources and training.

Trump adds, "A tragedy like Parkland can't happen ever again!"

Earlier this week, the White House released an outline of the steps it is looking for Congress to take after the shooting, including strengthening the federal background check system, but Trump has deprioritized his previous calls for additional gun control legislation.

