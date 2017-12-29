Woman, girl fatally shot, police searching for suspect

West Palm Beach Sgt. Dennis Hardiman tells local news outlets that officers responding to reports of gunfire on Thursday night found Kaladaa Crowell dead inside a house. Her daughter was taken to a hospital where she died early Friday.
Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. Investigators say they are searching for a suspect, but they haven't released that person's relationship to the woman and girl.
Detectives were questioning neighbors who heard the gunshots and called 911.
No additional details have been released.
