Hundreds at vigil mourn Florida school shooting victims

PARKLAND, Fla. - Hundreds of people attended a vigil Thursday for the 17 victims of a school shooting in Florida.
The vigil Thursday night began with a moment of silence for those slain at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Audible sobs rose from the crowd as the names of victims were read.
Dressed in the school's colors, some held flowers while others wielded signs asking for action to fight school violence, including gun control.
Members of the crowd spontaneously started shouting "no more guns, no more guns" at one point.
The heartbroken father of 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg, who was killed, spoke out.
“What is unfathomable is that Jamie took a bullet and is dead,” said Fred Guttenberg. “Parents, love your kids. Hold your kids. Kiss your kids. And don’t ever miss the chance to tell them how much you love them.”
As we hold the 17 lost in yesterday's tragic shooting close to our hearts, we remembered them with a candle light vigil. We vow to never forget them. pic.twitter.com/vPBD2Z9wjc— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 16, 2018
