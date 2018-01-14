1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at park near Camping World Stadium, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Lorna Doone Park near Camping World Stadium Sunday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police arrived at the park at 1519 Church Street around 4:10 p.m. to find a man shot dead and another man shot in the leg.
Police said there are "no outstanding suspects."
No further information about individuals involved in the shooting will be released till Tuesday, said Orlando police spokeswoman Wanda Miglio.
The investigation is still active, police said.
The shooting occurred less than a half a mile from the Orlando Police Department headquarters.
