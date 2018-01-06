  • 1 dead, 1 injured in Titusville shooting, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    TITSUVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after they were shot during a fight in Titusville Friday night, police said. 

    Lorenzo Bell, 30 of Titusville, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the driveway at 1155 Milton Street around 11 p.m., police said. 

    Read: 1 dead, two injured in early-morning collision on Colonial Drive, troopers say

    A 28-year-old Cocoa man was airlifted to a trauma hospital with a gunshot wound that police said is life-threatening.

    Read: West Cocoa woman run over by own car while trying to escape cat attack, troopers say

    According to police, officers believe the shooting resulted from a fight involving several people who all knew each other. 

    Watch: Father of 3 shot, killed in Apopka neighborhood a week before daughter's 1st birthday, family says

    Investigators are interviewing witnesses. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories