1 dead, 1 injured in Titusville shooting, police say

TITSUVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after they were shot during a fight in Titusville Friday night, police said.
Lorenzo Bell, 30 of Titusville, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the driveway at 1155 Milton Street around 11 p.m., police said.
A 28-year-old Cocoa man was airlifted to a trauma hospital with a gunshot wound that police said is life-threatening.
According to police, officers believe the shooting resulted from a fight involving several people who all knew each other.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS
