  1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in West Melbourne

    WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after an officer-involved shooting, the West Melbourne Police Department said.

    The department made the announcement on its Twitter page at about 7:15 p.m.

    No details on the nature of the shooting were immediately released.

    The shooting happened at the Hammock Landings Shopping Center off Palm Bay Road and Norfolk Parkway, officials said.

    The entrance to Hammock Landing off Norfolk Parkway was closed due to the incident, but surrounding businesses remained open, the department said.

    The officer involved was not injured, the post said.

    No other information was released.

    This story will be updated as more details become available.

