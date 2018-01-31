  • 1 injured in shooting at Merritt Island apartment complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured early Wednesday in a shooting at an apartment complex on Merritt Island, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

    The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. at the Tropical Manor apartments near North Tropical Trail and Lucas Road, deputies said.

    Read: ‘This would be considered not good for an American,’ Merritt Island teacher writes on test

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Read: Mother describes 'miracle' birth at Merritt Island gas station

    Investigators said the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Detectives said they don't have a description of the gunman.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Jury deliberations underway in trial of Titusville man accused of shooting 3 neighbors

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories