BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured early Wednesday in a shooting at an apartment complex on Merritt Island, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. at the Tropical Manor apartments near North Tropical Trail and Lucas Road, deputies said.
Read: ‘This would be considered not good for an American,’ Merritt Island teacher writes on test
Read: Mother describes 'miracle' birth at Merritt Island gas station
Investigators said the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives said they don't have a description of the gunman.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Read: Jury deliberations underway in trial of Titusville man accused of shooting 3 neighbors
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}