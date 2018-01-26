1 killed, 2 injured in Ocala shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Northwest 21st Place.
The scene is about 10 minutes away from where four people were shot following a fight earlier in the day.
One person died in the first shooting, two others were hospitalized and another was treated at the scene.
Police said it’s too early in the investigation to say if the shootings are connected.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
SECOND SHOOTING IN NW OCALA— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 25, 2018
We are currently working a shooting with multiple injuries in the area of NW 21st Place. Additional details will be posted here as available. pic.twitter.com/GfM3bHnTpG
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}