1 killed, 2 injured in Ocala shooting, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Thursday. 

    It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Northwest 21st Place.

    The scene is about 10 minutes away from where four people were shot following a fight earlier in the day.

    One person died in the first shooting, two others were hospitalized and another was treated at the scene. 

    Police said it’s too early in the investigation to say if the shootings are connected.

    No other details were released.

