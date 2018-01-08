1 shot at Orlando apartment complex, police say

Orlando police are investigating after someone was shot in an apartment complex Monday, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the Catalina Isles apartments on LB McLeod Road near Marathon Avenue.
A heavy police presence remained in the area.
No other details were released.
A dozen @OrlandoPolice officers at Catalina isle apartments. #breaking. #wftv pic.twitter.com/axOnZoQcBY— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) January 8, 2018
