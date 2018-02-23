$10,000 Crimeline reward increase for help solving Orange County murder

Crimeline is offering a $10,000 reward for information in solving a 27-year-old man’s homicide, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.
Alphonzo Johnson Jr. was shot Feb. 12 at Barnett Park near West Colonial Drive, deputies said.
Several people were at the park and a fight broke out at the basketball court where Johnson was shot. He died this week, deputies said.
No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting.
Anyone who has information about the shooting can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
