11-year-old girl killed by Amtrak train in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An 11-year-old Haines City girl was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday afternoon while trying to cross the tracks in the area of U.S. 17-92 and Bates Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
The girl, identified as Yazmin White, had left a restaurant on U.S. 17-92 at about 4:45 p.m. when she attempted to cross the tracks, investigators said.
When the conductor of the Amtrak train saw the girl on the tracks, he hit the brakes and repeatedly blew the horn, deputies said.
The train, made up of 12 passenger cars and two engines, was traveling at 68 mph at the time and was unable to stop, investigators said.
"Yazmin White did not make any indication that she was aware the train was approaching her," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "(The conductor) told detectives she was looking down at her phone while walking."
It appears White was wearing headphones when she was hit, deputies said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
