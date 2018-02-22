  • 2-pound brick of cocaine washes ashore in Brevard County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Investigators with the Cocoa Police Department are investigating cocaine that washed ashore a Brevard County beach.

    Beachgoers discovered the 2-pound brick of cocaine Thursday near Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

    Police expect to release more details Thursday evening. Check back on wftv.com for more on this developing story. 
     

     

