2-pound brick of cocaine washes ashore in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Investigators with the Cocoa Police Department are investigating cocaine that washed ashore a Brevard County beach.
Beachgoers discovered the 2-pound brick of cocaine Thursday near Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.
Related Headlines
Police expect to release more details Thursday evening. Check back on wftv.com for more on this developing story.
#CocoaBeachPolice recover a 2 pound brick of cocaine discovered by beach visitors near #LoriWilsonPark #WFTV pic.twitter.com/yEFtWHKyoQ— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) February 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}