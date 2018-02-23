2 Volusia County schools on lockdown while deputies search for homicide suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two schools in Volusia County are on lockdown while deputies search an area for a man wanted in connected to a homicide.
Southwestern Middle and Starke Elementary schools in DeLand are on lockdown.
Related Headlines
-
Central Florida school districts consider safety changes after Parkland shooting
-
Edgewater woman gets 120 days in prison for starving dog to death
-
Accused gunman in Deltona shooting arrested in South Carolina
-
‘Not a joke:' Volusia County warns students about threats after 5…
-
Daytona Beach homeless staying in hollowed-out seawalls
Read: Man dies after being shot on porch in New Smyrna Beach
Deputies are searching for Willie Singleton in the area of Delaware and Beresford avenues and have a home surrounded.
Deputies said Singleton is accused of killing Andre Overstreet, 40, Feb. 5 at a home on Bay and Julia streets.
DeLand police said students will released at normal time at 3:05 p.m. and students who ride the bus and are normally picked up by parents will be released on the north side of the campus.
Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich is following this developing story. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.
Photos: New Smyrna Beach porch shooting
#Breaking: Deputies stsging in Beresford. Swat team has eyes on a building. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/GSBal9J0mr— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) February 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}