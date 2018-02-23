  • 2 Volusia County schools on lockdown while deputies search for homicide suspect

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Jeff Levkulich

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two schools in Volusia County are on lockdown while deputies search an area for a man wanted in connected to a homicide.

    Southwestern Middle and Starke Elementary schools in DeLand are on lockdown.

    Deputies are searching for Willie Singleton in the area of Delaware and Beresford avenues and have a home surrounded.

    Deputies said Singleton is accused of killing Andre Overstreet, 40, Feb. 5 at a home on Bay and Julia streets.

    DeLand police said students will released at normal time at 3:05 p.m. and students who ride the bus and are normally picked up by parents will be released on the north side of the campus.

