FORT MYERS, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly mass shooting at a Zombie-themed festival in Fort Myers in 2015, authorities said.
Jose Raul Bonilla, 23, was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder charge, along with five counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of tampering with evidence, Fort Myers police Capt. Jay Rodriguez said.
Zombicon was one of the most popular celebrations in southwest Florida, attracting about 20,000 people in October 2015.
The event was winding down when, authorities said, Bonilla started shooting into the downtown crowd.
Expavious Tyrell Taylor, 20, died at the scene, and five others were wounded, officials said.
Officials believe that cellphone video released in 2015 might have shown the gunman.
It’s not known if the shooting was targeted or random, officials said.
