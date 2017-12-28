21-year-old woman charged in deadly Sanford road-rage crash, police say

0

SANFORD, Fla. - A 21-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a fatal crash in Sanford that investigators said appears to have started as a road-rage incident.

One person was killed in in the incident Wednesday when they crashed into a tree, police said.

Chriskesha Pierce was arrested Wednesday night and was charged with negligent homicide.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at Mellonville and Celery avenues.

Photos: Possible Sanford road rage incident, police say

Sanford police spokesman Ronny Neal said people in two cars, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a green Chevrolet Cavalier, were involved in a verbal altercation. Moments later, Darrius Grooms, 26, in the Jetta, crashed into a tree and died, police said.

"It sounded like a huge tree falling," witness Oscar Roberts told Channel 9’s Roy Ramos.

Witness Linda Walls said the driver in the Cavalier nearly hit her after leaving the crash scene.

"My nerves were a little shattered by the time I got to my friend's house down the street," Walls said. "I couldn't see the driver, but I did see it was some kind of small green car."

The possible road-rage incident is not related to the deadly shooting near the intersection of Terry Lane and Scott Drive, police said.

We're on the scene of a fatal car crash in Sanford on Mellonville, south of Celery. We're hearing one person is dead. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/sQZJLbOUJq — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 27, 2017

Here's a better look at the car involved in a fatal crash in Sanford in the 1400 block of Mellonville Ave. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vAdCFEfaB2 — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) December 27, 2017

© 2017 Cox Media Group.