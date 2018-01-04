0

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old woman was arrested after she was caught on surveillance video stealing a boy’s iPod, Polk County deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Dec. 30 asking for the community's help, and by Jan. 3, deputies arrested Nancy Carrizal of Lakeland.

The boy’s father said Dec. 17 he and his son went to the Publix on Shepherd Road and his son put the iPod on the counter during checkout, investigators said. The boy walked away to weigh himself on the scale and when he returned to the counter, the iPod was gone, deputies said.

The boy asked Carrizal if she took the iPod and she said no, investigators said.

Carrizal told detectives during questioning that she made a mistake taking the iPod and thought it was her phone, investigators said. She said the iPod was dead, sitting in her junk drawer and that she was sick and had planned to contact deputies about the iPod after she felt better, deputies said.

Deputies said all the contents on the iPod had been erased and it had been reset to its factory setting.

Carrizal faces charges of petit theft and tampering with evidence.

She posted her $1,500 bail and has been released from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.



"This Grinch was caught red-handed stealing a child's property one week before Christmas. When confronted about it, she lied. She had an opportunity to return it to him right after she took it, when he asked her if she saw it. Now she's facing two criminal charges. Hopefully she's learned her lesson," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.