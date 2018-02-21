270-acre solar farm project in the works on Disney property

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new solar farm is in the works on Walt Disney World property.
Related Headlines
Origis Energy USA announced the 270-acre project Tuesday for the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
The facility along State Road 429 will have more than 500,000 solar panel modules.
Disney already has one solar farm in the shape of Mickey Mouse, which helps power the park and hotels.
The shape of the newest solar farm is unknown.
Read: Mickey Mouse-shaped solar facility unveiled at Disney
The Orlando Utilities Commission unveiled its solar farm last year in Orange County.
The Kenneth P. Ksionek Community Solar Farm -- the county's largest solar array -- was built at the Stanton Energy Center, near Innovation Way and South Alafaya Trail.
By 2030, the city of Orlando aims to have all municipal electricity come from renewable sources.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}