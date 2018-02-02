  • 2nd teen arrested in connection with Willows Park shooting, OPD says

    By: Len Kiese

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday and faces charges of attempted felony murder and possession of a firearm by a minor on suspicion of shooting and injuring four teens, Orlando police said.

    Kenneth Hall is one of the teens accused of firing into a crowd at Willows Park near Silver Start Road in Pine Hills on Jan. 21, police said.

    Jay Shepherd, 13, was arrested Jan. 25 in connection with, investigators said. He faces charges of attempted felony murder with a firearm and aggravated assaulted with a firearm.

    The teens' injuries were not life-threatening, investigators said.

    Police said they do not expect to make any more arrests in the shooting.

    A motive behind the shooting has not been released.

